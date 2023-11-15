Speed Boat Brent comes on the show to tell us that the Grove Preforming Arts Center will be putting on the 3rd Annual Winter Entertainment Series featuring Aaron Radatz Magical Entertainer, Ned LeDoux, and Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers. To buy tickets visit https://www.showtix4u.com/events/25898 Price is $25 per show, or you can by the Winter Entertainment Pass for $60 to get into all three shows. Later he tells us how Grove Convention and Tourism is hosting a Drive-In Movie this weekend November 18th at Wolf Creek Park Grand Lake Grove OK starting at 6pm and this is a free entry event. They will be playing Polar Express and Elf. Grove’s local Cub Scouts will be selling Refreshments all night long.