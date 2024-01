On yesterdays show, the boys had a special announcement, and Bubba had a little something special for Mr. Howie! First off, Congratulations to Kayla and Nathan! Kayla is Bubba’s first daughter and she just got engaged this past holiday season and we wish the two nothing but the best in their upcoming marriage! Lastly, the awaited Christmas gift for Howie from Bubba has finally arrived and you all get to see his reaction LIVE!