GMFS: Soroptimist Live Your Dream

Soroptimist International of Joplin is currently accepting applications for Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. Deadline is November 15, 2021.

The Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women provides women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families with the financial resources to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills. Most award recipients are single mothers or domestic abuse survivors.

Recipients can use the award for tuition, books, childcare, carfare, or any other education-related expense. Each year, over $2.8 million is provided in cash grants to women in need. Since the program`s inception in 1972, more than $35 million has helped tens of thousands of women achieve their dreams of a better life for themselves and their familiesleading to stronger communities, nations, and the world.

The Live Your Dream Award starts at the club level where award amounts vary (minimum $1,000). Club-level recipients then become eligible for region level awards granted in each of Soroptimist`s 29 regions. The first-place region recipients then become candidates for one of three $10,000 finalist awards.

Applications are available at www.joplinsoroptimist.org/awards, or by contacting Kris Bullard, Award Chair, at 417.894.8613 or kjoadd@yahoo.com.

Deadline is Monday, November 15, 2021, and applicants must include written statements from two references.

Soroptimist International of Joplin is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. The Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards is the signature project of Soroptimist International of the Americas. Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.organ online community offering offline volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls.

For more information about how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit www.soroptimist.org, www.joplinsoroptimist.org, or www.facebook.com/SIJoplin.