Fall is here Four States! Bubba is down at Silver Dollar City as they are hosting Pumpkins In The City for fall this year alongside the Harvest Festival that runs from September 15th through October 28th! SDC is ready to bring on fall with over 16,000 pumpkins all throughout the parks as well as all kinds of vendors and craftsman. WE can’t forget all the delicious fall flavors that SDC brings each and every autumn! You won’t want to miss out on how you could win tickets and experience an old time autumn at Silver Dollar City!