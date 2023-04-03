KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com
by: Matthew Stephens, Dillon Noblett
Posted: Apr 3, 2023 / 08:15 AM CDT
Updated: Apr 3, 2023 / 08:15 AM CDT
Howie talks with Austin Hyslip about Arvest’s Bank annual Million Meals campaign. A fundraising event raising awareness about food insecurity. Food pantries typically face shortages in the spring and summer months. Tune in to see how you can help.
