Barry Linduff with the Quapaw Nation in Oklahoma is here today to kick off Native American Heritage Month! First off, Barry shares with us all the newest edition of the Show Me Magazine and their furry friends featured on the cover! Also, join them tonight at the Joplin Public Library starting at 5:30 p.m. to showcase pottery and art pieces from the Native Tribes. Stay tuned to hear from Barry, all the events that the Quapaw Nation is hosting or check out https://www.quapawtribe.com/!