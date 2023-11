Lieutenant Officer Mike Sharp of Neosho Police Department joined Howie today to kick off the annual Shop With a Hero campaign for 2023! Last year, the event raised over $18,000 for Christmas presents for the children of their community and they’re looking to make it bigger this year! All donations received will go straight to getting gifts for the children in need. You can mail in your donations to 201 N College St Neosho, MO 64850 with the title “Shop With A Hero”!