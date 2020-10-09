GMFS: Search for Sasquatch

Before the sun sets, participants in the search for sasquatch at historic Mintahama will set out into the woodland acreage past Lake Mintahama on a quest to capture the legendarily elusive creature.

The first person to take a close-up selfie with sasquatch and post the proof onto mintahama’s facebook page #forcampmintahama will win the $1000 prize. Each event night is limited to only 115 participants.

This is a rain or shine 18 and over, non-refundable, charitable fundraising event supporting the Mintahama inc 501(c)(3) Nonprofit in its capital campaign to put downpayment on the mintahama property and reopen as a public venue for camping and education for all.

Mintahama, 7013 Eland Rd, Joplin, MO 64804
October 17, 2020 at 5:30pm
October 24, 2020 at 5:30pm, until Sasquatch is found!

Visit mintahama.Com/sasquatch to register!

