by: Matthew Stephens, Amanda Mauller
Posted: Mar 24, 2023 / 08:26 AM CDT
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 / 08:26 AM CDT
From a monkey abducting a dog, to two escaped inmates who decided to hop over to IHOP after a BRUSH with the law. All those stories and more that make us “Say What?!”
