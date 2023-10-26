Nathan Hicks as well as Bill and Deb Middendorpe are here today to kick off the holiday donations season! Fall and Winter oftentimes is the busiest time of year for The Salvation Army, and we all recognize the bell ringers and the iconic red buckets. The Salvation Army also hosts a Thanksgiving and Christmas meal for the community and many volunteers are needed to fill all these positions, both bell ringers and volunteers for the holiday meals. Check out their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tsajoplin/ or contact Nathan directly at (417)-483-5155 for information on all volunteering opportunities!