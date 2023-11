Kyle Lawson with the Jasper and Newton County Salvation Armies is here to get us excited about their upcoming Car Show and Toy Drive! Admission is completely free to the public as well as any make and model car can attend the show! The show and drive takes place on November 25th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Webb City Napa Auto Parts. The best part is, the registration fee is only a new and unopened, and wrapped, Christmas toy for kids! Also get some food from Driveway Diner BBQ! See you there!