Captain Bill Middendorp with The Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties is back this morning with Bubba as Christmas is just right around the corner! Bill wanted to let everyone know that there is only 3 days left of their holiday bell-ringing and they still need a substantial amount to reach their goals! Right now, The Salvation Army is sitting roughly around 62% of their $330,000 goal and the clock is ticking to help make it happen. Head over to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tsajoplin to find all the ways you can donate, or bring cash to the bell-ringers scattered locally!