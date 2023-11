Nathan Hicks and Captain Bill Middendorp are with the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton County. They joined Howie today to keep us reminded of the need for bell ringers and donations for this holiday season! Also, they show us all the new cool way you can donate to the Salvation Army. Now being accepted is Tap-to-Pay and is great for those who do not carry cash! Make sure to check out all of what the Salvation Army has been up to!