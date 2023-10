Guess whose back Four States?! It’s everyone’s favorite guy, Safety Steve! He joined Bubba this morning to give families all the tips and tricks they need to keep everyone safe tonight on Halloween. Safety Steve’s biggest recommendation is to stay with the lights! They help you see all your surroundings and where to walk. Also, keeping sidewalks, driveways, and paths clear of wet leaves and debris to avoid trips and falls! Have a fun, spooky, but most importantly, a safe Halloween!