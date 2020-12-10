GMFS: Roll -n- Stroll

No matter how you roll or stroll, let’s get moving! We’ve partnered with Mercy Hospital Joplin to host an activity challenge to close out 2020! The Roll-n-Stroll is a free inclusive activity challenge open to anyone who wants to join! To Participate:- Register with Joplin Parks & Recreation- Track at least 5 activities from now until December 31- Return completed activity tracker to Joplin Parks and Recreation by January 8. Those who track 5 or more activities by December 31 and return their trackers on-time to the Parks and Recreation Department will receive a Roll-n-Stroll t-shirt!

