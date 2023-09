Emily Gibson and Tara Horinek with the Ronald McDonald House Charities are here to talk to Howie today about signing up for the 11th Annual Big Red Shoe Presented by TAMKO Building Products! The event is on October 7th at 8 AM and there is an 8K, an 800M, and a 1 mile walk! Ronald McDonald House Charities help provide housing and transportation for families traveling far for a child’s medical care. Hear all about this special event from these ladies today!