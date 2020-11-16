GMFS: RiteCare BBQ Fundraiser

The Scottish Rite Valley of Joplin KCCH is hosting a BBQ RiteCare Fundraiser on November 21st as a benefit for their children’s charity that assist families whose children have speech and language needs.

It will be held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral at 505 s. Byers Ave in Joplin

Festivities begin at 1 P.M.

There will be a live auction, silent auction, a cash and carry store and bluegrass entertainment by Betsy Rockers.

Cost is $25 a ticket. The cash and carry store is open to anyone without need of a BBQ ticket.