Chris Haynes with Heritage Tractor in Lamar is joining us this morning, and you won’t want to miss this! On Friday December 15th, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. you will get the chance to meet some real life Reindeer! Yes, your whole family can get up close with Reindeer and get a chance to see Santa Claus to get your official nice list certificate from him personally! There will also be warm drinks and cozy snacks as well.