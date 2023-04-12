Bubba is here with Marykay Bird, an instructor for the American Red Cross. He’s learning something we all should be looking to learn, how to perform CPR. It’s a vital skill that can save a life and is easy to schedule and learn.
by: Matthew Stephens, Dillon Noblett
