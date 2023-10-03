Bubba took a trip out to Granby, MO to catch up with the ladies at Quilters Haven and hear about the generous donations that they have made! These ladies have taken their quilt materials and sewn together backpacks for the children that visit the Children’s Center, giving them a special gift to take with them as well as carry all the goodies they receive during their appointment. Hear more with Bubba and the women at Quilters Haven, as well as from the Children’s Center. Be sure to check it out and see how you can help!