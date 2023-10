Barry Linduff is back! He’s here with Bubba this morning to share with us the Quapaw Nation Fall Gathering that is happening on Saturday October 14th for National Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and will be loads of fun for the whole family! Expect 5K fun run and 3K fun walk, arts and crafts, vendors, lots of food, games, and learn all about Quapaw Tribal heritage! For more info, check out www.quapawtribe.com/108/tribal-museum.