Charles Addington with the Quapaw Nation Department of Public Safety is here with Bubba today to let us all know about the Prescription Drug Take-Back event that is happening nationally on October 28th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Medication can be dropped off at two locations, either the Quapaw Nation Title VI Building at 903 Whitebird St in Quapaw, OK. or at the Commerce Police Department at 618 Commerce Ave in Commerce, OK. Keep your loved ones, children, and pets safe from unused or expired medications with this free drop off!