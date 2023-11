Lori Crockett with the Joplin Public Library came on the show to tell us about the grand opening of the Joplin Public Library’s newly installed StoryWalk. A ribbon cutting event, hosted by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at the Library’s outdoor classroom on November 13, 2023, at 11:00am. Families are invited to help with the ribbon cutting and to join in a first reading of the featured story, “We All Play” by Julie Flett. Crafts and other activities to follow.