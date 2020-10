Project Pink by Freeman Health System

Reaching every woman.

Early detection is the key to surviving a breast cancer diagnosis. Free breast health evaluation with mammogram screening for uninsured and under-insured individuals living in the Ozarks.

Wes & Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion

Friday, October 16th from 1 P.M. – 4 P.M.

1532 w. 32nd St., Joplin

For more information call 417.862.3838

Or email meagan@bcfo.Org