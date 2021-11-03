GMFS: Producer’s Picks

(The Hill) - Republican Glenn Youngkin won a stunning victory in Virginia on Tuesday, snatching the governor’s mansion away from Democrats in a state that President Biden won by ten points just a year ago.

Youngkin, a businessman and first-time candidate for office, defeated Terry McAuliffe, a past governor and close ally of the Clinton family who has been a fixture of Democratic politics for decades. It was the first Republican statewide victory in the commonwealth since 2009.