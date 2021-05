JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri lawmakers have returned to their districts, leaving the Capitol empty and quiet after the legislative session ended Friday, as it's now up to the governor to approve measures the General Assembly sent to his desk.

When the session started in January, Governor Mike Parson told lawmakers in his State of the State Address that some of the top priorities he wanted to be accomplished were an online sales tax for out-of-state companies and protection for businesses from COVID-19 related lawsuits. Late last week, both of those items got across the finish line. Gov. Parson also congratulated legislators for increasing the state's gas tax.