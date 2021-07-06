GMFS: Producer’s Pick

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — A ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed condo building faced new threats from the weather as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing Florida, on a path that would mostly spare South Florida.

Bands of heavy rain were expected in Surfside as Elsa strengthened on Tuesday, possibly becoming a hurricane again before making landfall somewhere between Tampa Bay and Florida's Big Bend and crossing northern Florida. The search crews can work through rain, but lightning from unrelated thunderstorms have forced them to pause at times, and a garage area in the rubble has filled with water, officials said.