Anesa Knight with Rivers Bend Resort and Hayley Blevins with the Special Olympics of Missouri are here today to tell us all about the upcoming Polar Plunge at Rivers Bend Family Resort. Participants aged 10 and up can register to take the frigid plunge for a great cause, the Special Olympics. On Saturday, November 4th you can join the Special Olympics to freeze for a reason and help raise proceeds to keep Missouri’s Special Olympics funded for the upcoming year!