Good Morning our Furry Friends! On todays Pick of the Litter, we get to meet Ladybird! Miss Ladybird is an adorable older pup who is super sweet, full of love, very mellow and just searching for her forever family! Currently, all large dog adoptions are only $20, including beautiful Ladybird! Also, be sure to check out the Joplin Humane Society for Ladybird and all the other wonderful fur babies their shelter currently has! Lastly, please head to joplinhumane.org to make any donations of food and money or to volunteer as well!