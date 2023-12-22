Good Morning our Furry Friends! On todays Pick of the Litter, we get to meet Cheeseburger! Cheeseburger, is a wonderful kitty who is super playful and loves to talk! He also has an equally adorable brother named Rootbeer! The Humane Society is also doing a $20 adoption fee special until the 24th! Also, be sure to check out the Joplin Humane Society for these kitties and all the other wonderful fur babies their shelter currently has! Lastly, please head to joplinhumane.org to make any donations of food and money or to volunteer as well!