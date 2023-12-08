Good Morning our Furry Friends! On todays Pick of the Litter, we get to meet Bebe! The beautiful Bebe is a wonderful pup who is super outdoorsy and full of energy, plus she is a snuggle bunny too! Tomorrow (Dec. 9th) is the Holiday Open House at the Joplin Humane Society with many pets having a sponsored adoption! Also, be sure to check out the Joplin Humane Society for Bebe and all the other wonderful fur babies the shelter currently has! Lastly, please head to joplinhumane.org to make any donations of food and money or to volunteer as well!