Good Morning our Furry Friends! On todays Pick of the Litter, we get to meet miss Olivia! Olivia, a wonderful little kitty who is super super sweet and cuddly! Make sure to check out the vaccine clinic at the JHS. Also, be sure to check out the Joplin Humane Society for little Olivia and all the other pets the shelter currently has! As well, please head to joplinhumane.org to make any donations of food and money or to volunteer as well!