Good Morning Furry Friends! On todays Pick of the Litter we get to meet the precious kitten Henry! He is roughly 3 months old and is a lovey orange tabby domestic shorthair! Also, make sure to come out to their Trunk or Treat this Saturday at 2 p.m. Be sure to check out the Joplin Humane Society for Henry and all the other pets, as well as head to joplinhumane.org to make donations or volunteer!