On this edition of “Pick of the Litter”, we get to meet the super handsome boy, Frank! Mr. Frank loves to be snuggled up on the coach, or going on any family adventure. This pup is super playful and full of energy, and would make a great addition to your growing family! Check out the Joplin Humane Society for Frank and all other pets, as well as head to joplinhumane.org to donate or volunteer!