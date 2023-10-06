On this edition of Pick of the Litter, we meet the adorable black and white puppy named Spade! Spade is a handsome Boarder Collie mix who is approximately 1-2 years old and so full of energy and personality! The Humane Society is doing the Clear the Shelter event again where you only pay $25 for the adoption, it includes fixing, vaccines, and a microchip! Check out the Joplin Humane Society in person or online at joplinhumane.org for donations or volunteering for the shelter, both are always needed!