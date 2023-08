As always, we’re back this week with another adorable furry friend looking for their forever home. This Friday we have Bobo, an incredibly sweet Golden Retriever mix! Be sure to stop by, or go to https://www.joplinhumane.org/ to see all the other wonderful pets and find out how you can help the Joplin Humane Society provide for these loving animals. Donations are always welcome and the Humane Society is currently offering name your price pet adoptions!