On this week’s Pick of the Litter with the Joplin Humane Society, we’re meeting two adorable kitty siblings named Mickey and Shaggy! Feel free to always stop by and check these babies out or find a forever home for another lovely animal. Be sure to also stop by joplinhumane.org to virtually view pets, and also find out what the shelter needs like donations and volunteering! The Humane Society is also in desperate need of foster families!