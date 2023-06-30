As always, we’re back this week with another adorable furry friend looking for their forever home. This weeks fur baby is Shea! Be sure to stop by, or go to https://www.joplinhumane.org/ to see Shea and all the other wonderful pets, also find out how you can help the Joplin Humane Society provide for these loving animals. The main need of this week is cat litter as well as cat kibble and wet food, don’t forget the kitten food either! Lastly, please take care of your furry friends during this weeks heat wave!