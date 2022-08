In this week’s Pick of the Litter, Tianna shows us some adorable little critters that are looking for a loving home. Fredrick is a gorgeous black cat who only brings love and affection. No bad luck with this good boy. And we have Prince, who’s a cuddly and high energy pit-bull mix. Come by the Joplin Humane Society for their Clear the Shelter Month, and find an addition to your family today!