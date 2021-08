ST. LOUIS - The bomb and arson squad is at the Gateway Arch to investigate a suspicious package. The Archgrounds are closed and streets near the park are also closed for the investigation. Officers representing the National Park Service and the Bomb Squad are on the scene.

The investigation appears to have wrapped up. The item officers found behind a trashcan does not appear to be dangerous. Police say, "The area is now safe. Investigation into the 'Suspicious Package' revealed no dangerous devices."