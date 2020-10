GMFS: Peace Church Cemetery

HONORING A CIVIL WAR VETERAN AT HISTORIC PEACE CHURCH CEMETERY,

HISTORIC TOURS & FALL WORK DAY

THE AMERICAN LEGION AND PEACE CHURCH CEMETERY VOLUNTEERS WILL HONOR A CIVIL WAR SOLDIER’S SERVICE TO OUR COUNTRY. CHARLES VINSON SERVED IN THE 33RD INDIANA INFANTRY. AT HIS DEATH IN 1901, NO GOVERNMENT MARKER WAS SET AT HIS RESTING PLACE. ON OCTOBER 17TH AT 1130 AM, THE AMERICAN LEGION WILL PRESENT AT FLAG TO CEMETERY VOLUNTEERS, PERFORM A 21-GUN SALUTE AND PLAY TAPS.

HISTORIC WALKING TOUR & CIVIL WAR MEMORIAL

CEMETERY EXPERTS WILL BE ON HAND TO GUIDE THE TOUR AND ANSWER QUESTIONS. THE TOUR INCLUDES: HISTORY OF PEACE CHURCH AND THE CEMETERY, BURIAL SITES OF VETERANS FROM THE CIVIL WAR, BATTLE OF CARTHAGE, AND CONFLICTS THROUGH THE KOREAN WAR, PIONEER AND AREA HISTORY, A FAMILY IMPACTED BY THE SPANISH FLU, AND MUCH MORE. THE TOUR LASTS ABOUT AN HOUR. WEAR STURDY SHOES. AT THE END OF THE TOUR, THE AMERICAN LEGION WILL HONOR CHARLES VINSON. COFFEE AND DONUTS WILL BE SERVED.

DATE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2020

TOUR TIME: 10:00 AM TO 11:30 AM CIVIL WAR MEMORIAL: 11:30 AM

COST: $12 DONATION TOWARD CEMETERY MAINTENANCE COST: FREE

VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED FOR THE REMOVAL OF LIMBS AND ROCKS, DIRT WORK, FILLING SETTLED PLOTS, SETTING STONES, AND FALLEN TREE REMOVAL. CHURCHES, CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS, SCHOOL GROUPS, SCOUT TROOPS, VETERAN ORGANIZATIONS, AND FAMILIES ARE ALL WELCOME. BRING ROCK RAKES, SHOVELS, WHEELBARROWS, GLOVES, ETC. RSVP TO JIM AT 417-529-0890. COFFEE AND DONUTS PROVIDED.

DATE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2020

TIME: 8 AM TO NOON

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN HELPING MAINTAIN THE PROPERTY ON A REGULAR BASIS OR HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE CEMETERY AND THESE EVENTS, CONTACT:

JAMES BEELER, CHAIRMAN RIKKI SMITH, VOLUNTEER PEACE CHURCH CEMETERY PRESERVATION GROUP PHONE: 417-529-0890 PHONE: 417-629-4914 EMAIL: PEACECHURCHCEMETERY@GMAIL.COM

ABOUT PEACE CHURCH CEMETERY AND PRESERVATION GROUP: FROM THE FIRST BURIAL SITE IN 1846 TO THE MOST RECENT IN 2005, THE “PEACE CHURCH CEMETERY – HISTORY AND PRESERVATION” VOLUNTEER GROUP AIMS TO HONOR AND TELL THE STORIES OF THOSE WHO ARE LAID TO REST HERE. PEACE CHURCH CEMETERY IS LOCATED ON THE EAST SIDE OF PEACE CHURCH ROAD, HALF-WAY BETWEEN ZORA AND FOUNTAIN ROADS.