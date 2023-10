Chevelle Lawver and Jessi Sargent are here with Howie today to tell us all about the Paddle Party event that they’re hosting on October 19th starting at 7 p.m. located at the CJ Community Center! Join them for a night full of bidding auctions, tacos, and loads of prizes to be won! The taco meal can be purchased for $7, and a paddle for $3, with all proceeds going to benefit our local Ronald McDonald House Charity! Come on out for a night of food, fun, and auctions!