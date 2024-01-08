Martin Bailey is the President over at the Ozark Gateway Audubon Center and he stopped by this morning to let us all know about something special that has been happening with the Missouri ecosystem! Back in 2019 and 2020, the Missouri Department of Conservation began to reintroduce the Brown-Headed Nuthatch Bird back into the Pine-Woodlands habitats of the Mark Twain Nation Forest and has seen some great success! Also, on January 11th the center will be hosting a guest speaker, Kristen Heath-Acre, to talk all about the reintroduction and how it has gone so far! Join them at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center at 6:30 P.M. with free admission to the public.