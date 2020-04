As the weather continues to warm up, people are feeling the urge to step outside for some fresh air and sunshine — even with social distancing guidelines and the term ‘stay home’ becoming the new ‘temporary’ normal.

We sent our GMFS news photographer Ryan Land to Big elk Camp and Canoe in Pineville on Wednesday to speak with people out enjoying the sunshine!

We asked them “Is it OK to be outside during this time?” This is our first installment of ‘GMFS on the Street.’