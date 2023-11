We got paid a visit this morning by Dr. Karl Wendt and Hannah Robb, both from Ozark Christian College, and they have a winter treat for us! Starting on November 30th through December 3rd, at 7:00 p.m. and will be located in the OCC Chapel, the tickets for the musical are $6 for children and $15 for adults and can be purchased at https://iawlmusical.square.site/. Be sure to come out to see the show, and then you too can discover whether life even matters!