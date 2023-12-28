Tiffany Buck and Jessi Medeiros with Nine Lives Cat Lounge & Adoption Center are here with Howie this morning to get us pumped for what the cat lounge has in store for the new year! As Joplin’s first and only cat rescue, lounge, and adoption center all in one, they serve drinks and snacks while highlighting loving kitties up for adoption in a chill and relaxed space creating a unique adoption experience! Nine Lives is hosting their “New Year, New Us, New You!” event tomorrow, starting at 2 P.M. and running through 5! The event celebrates Nine Lives becoming a Non-Profit Organization and will be having all kinds of activities, FREE face painting, FREE coloring books & “Pawty” Favors all for the kiddos! You won’t want to miss this fun event, see you then!