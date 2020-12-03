GMFS: Neosho Park Lighting

Christmas Lighting of Big Spring Park

Today at 6 pm cst – 9 pm

Bring you lawn chair and enjoy the music prior to the lighting of park. If that tickles your fancy, you can stay after big spring park is lit and continue to enjoy seasonal Christmas music. Music performed by Neosho Christian School and the proclamation choir.

Itinerary for evening begins with booths provided by the Neosho/Newton county library, vocal performances beginning around 5:50 P.M., a welcome and introduction by our host, the city of Neosho, followed by a more vocal performances (only a couple), the reading of the Christmas story, and the lighting of Big Spring Park with the citizen of the year throwing the big switch. Then wander around the park and enjoy the lighted displays and the proclamation choir continues to perform.

A great evening provided for all and a great way to usher in the Christmas season.

The holiday spirit will abound!