Pris Reed and Kent Farnsworth are with the Neosho Habitat for Humanity and they have a real fun event planned they wanna share! On October 24th, the Ernie Haase & Signature Sound will be performing at the Neosho High School Performing Arts Center with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and the proceeds go towards the Neosho Habitat to help continue their great work in their community! Come down to see some live music and support a good cause!