Ashley Siler from the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce is chatting with Bubba this morning to prepare us for one of the areas biggest events of the year! The Neosho Fall Festival on the Square is happening October 7th starting at 10 a.m. at Neosho’s Historic Downtown Square. This year, the Fall Festival has over 180+ vendors, food trucks, arts and craft vendors, games plus prizes, and much more! Along with all the vendors and food, Neosho Downtown businesses will be participating as well by holding unique sales and deals! Bring the family down to Historic Neosho Square and have a blast all day, see you there!