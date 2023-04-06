KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com
by: Matthew Stephens, Dillon Noblett
Posted: Apr 6, 2023 / 08:17 AM CDT
Updated: Apr 6, 2023 / 08:17 AM CDT
Bubba’s here to talk to Ashley Slyler about his favorite thing, garage sales. Specifically the Neosho City Wide Garage Sale! See what all tools you have at your disposal at neoshocc.com to find the best deals and greatest finds!
